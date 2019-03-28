Pak seeks more evidence from India on JeM's involvement

March 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan on Wednesday sought more information and evidence from India on the involvement of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the deadly Pulwama attack and the presence of camps of the militant outfit in the country.

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria was called to Foreign Ministry by Foreign Secretary TehminaJanjua and "preliminary findings" on the "Pulwama incident" were shared with him, the Foreign Office said, referring the deadly attack as an "incident".

The preliminary findings were shared with India after examining the Indian dossier on the Pulwama attack, it said in a statement.

India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM militant camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

"We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward," the Foreign Office said.

Stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered cooperation in investigation if "credible evidence" was provided by India, the FO said, "in response to this offer, a paper was handed over to Pakistan."

Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation, it said.

"We do so in the interest of regional peace and security," the FO said as it sought more evidence from India to take the process forward.



