Pak security forces say they busted subversive network in Gilgit

May 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan's security forces have claimed that they have busted a "subversive network" working to destabilise Gilgit-Baltistan with the arrest of 14 suspects.



According to sources, the operation was carried out on a tip-off and huge amount of arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of terrorists.



In the operation, 14 active members of the Balawaristan National Front were taken into custody.



According to intelligence sources, the BNF student wing Chairman Sher Nadir Shahi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities. Sources said that Abdul Hameed Khan, the group's kingpin, had surrendered unconditionally on February 8, 2019 after which Shah surrendered on March 29.



Khan had written letters to international authorities against six dams and their construction in the region, which is pivotal to the success of the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



Intelligence sources here alleged Indian involvement in the case.