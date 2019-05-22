PaK, Russia vow to prevent outer space from becoming arena for military confrontation

May 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan and Russia Wednesday voiced concern over the weaponisation of the outer space and vowed to prevent it from becoming an arena for military confrontation, nearly two months after India shot down one of its satellites in space with an anti-satellite missile.



Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov signed a joint statement on 'No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space' on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.



The joint statement said that the outer space should be used in compliance with international law for the benefit of all nations, regardless of the level of their economic, scientific or technological development.



Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) in statement said that the two countries share a common position on the prevention of arms race in outer space and work collectively in various international fora towards that goal.



"The signing of the joint statement on No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space is a reflection of convergence of views between the two sides," it said.



The FO said Pakistan and Russia reiterated their commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force in outer space activities. "We encourage other responsible space-faring nations to follow this example," it added.



The joint statement emphasised that the achievement of an international treaty preventing the arms race in outer space as well as banning the placement or use of weapons therein is a priority for the international community.



It said the two countries "declare that they will not in any way be the first to place weapons of any kind in Outer Space, that they will make all possible efforts to prevent Outer Space from becoming an arena for military confrontation and to ensure security in Outer Space activities."