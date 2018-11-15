Pak rules out possibility of peace talks before India polls

AgenciesIslamabad, Nov 14:
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has ruled out possibilities of any progress in peace talks with India before the upcoming general elections in the neighbouring country.
He was speaking to the media after attending a meeting of the standing committee on foreign affairs, chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in Islamabad.
Qureshi said he briefed the committee on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s foreign policy. The participants of the meeting strongly condemned atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Kashmir.
Referring to peace talks with India, Qureshi said there is no such possibility before the upcoming general elections in the neighbouring country.