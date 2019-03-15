Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amarinder

March 15, 2019 | Agencies

Expressing disappointment at Pakistan’s response to various issues raised by New Delhi during the first meeting on the Kartarpur Corridor, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Islamabad to be more amenable and responsive to India’s demands, keeping in view the interests of the devotees seeking to pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara across the border.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said Islamabad’s response to India’s demands was totally inadequate and the neighbouring country needed to reconsider its stand if the Corridor is to serve its true purpose, in the spirit in which it was decided to be opened.

The governments of the two countries took a historic decision by agreeing to open the Corridor to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, in November this year, said Capt Amarinder, lauding the fact that the Pulwama attack and the subsequent airstrikes were not allowed to scuttle the talks between the two sides on taking the project forward.

[UNI]