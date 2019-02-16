Pak rejects India's charge

Sajjad HussainIslamabad, Feb 15:
Pakistan has condemned the militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said it is a matter of grave concern even as it rejected India pointing out Islamabad's link to the incident without investigations.
Pakistan's Foreign Office issued a statement after midnight.
“The attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir is a matter of grave concern," it said.
"We have always condemned heightened acts of violence in the Valley," the FO said.
Pakistan also rejected that it was in any way involved in the attack.
"We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to the State of Pakistan without investigations," the FO added.