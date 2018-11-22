About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pak rejects India's allegation of its involvement in Punjab grenade attack

Published at November 22, 2018


Pak rejects India

Press Trust of India

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday rejected allegations of its involvement in the Amritsar grenade attack in which three people were killed.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that the grenade attack seemed to carry Pakistan's signature.

Initial investigations indicated that the "grenade used was similar to the ones being manufactured by the Pakistani Army Ordinance factory," he said.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal rejected Singh's allegations in his weekly press briefing.

"Pakistan categorically rejects these allegations. India is a serial alleger and it has become its second nature to blame Pakistan for any negative development without blinking an eye," Faisal said.

The purpose of "such severe and unfounded allegations" by the Indian authorities was to cover up their own failures and drag Pakistan in India's domestic political affairs during election season, he claimed.

