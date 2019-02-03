Pak ready to work with next Indian govt: Qureshi

‘India shouldn’t make an issue over my telephone talk with Mirwaiz’
AgenciesMultan, Feb 2:
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Pakistan was ready to work with next Indian government in case it wants to work with Pakistan.
Talking to the media, he said the elections in India was her internal matter and Pakistan had neither interfered in its internal matters nor it intends to do so.
“Although, issues are emerging in India but Pakistan has no role in this regard,” he said.
He said Pakistan was ready to work with next Indian government on resolving the outstanding issues between the two countries.
Asserting that Kashmir dispute needed to be resolved, Qureshi said, “Pakistan, India and Kashmiris were three important identities in this regard.”
On his talks with separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, he said, “I had an exchange of views with Mirwaiz. India should not make it an issue.”
“We want to resolve Kashmir dispute through dialogue but India was making undue hue and cry,” he said.
Qureshi said he was going to attend House of Common (London), wherein he would highlight Pakistan’s view point on Kashmir issue.
The Foreign Minister maintained that Pakistan’s relations with many countries had been improved further due to successful diplomacy of the incumbent government.