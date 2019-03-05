Pak promulgates law to implement UN sanctions against individuals, groups

Sajjad HussainIslamabad:
Pakistan Monday promulgated a law to streamline the procedure for the implementation of the UN sanctions against individuals and organisations—amid mounting pressure from the global community to rein in the militant groups operating on its soil and curb their financing.
The move also comes amid tensions with India following a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed group that killed 40 CRPF men.
India handed over a dossier to Pakistan to take action against the JeM, as pressure mounted on Islamabad to take action against individual and organisation listed by the UN Security Council as militants.
In a statement, the Foreign Office Monday said that the government issued the UN Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019 in accordance with the provisions of Pakistan's United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Act, 1948.
"The objective of the UNSC (Freezing and Seizure) Order 2019 is to streamline the procedure for implementation of Security Council Sanctions against designated individuals and entities," it said.
On Sunday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government has taken action against the proscribed organisations including JeM in the past and any future action against them will be taken in the light of the National Action Plan (NAP) and Pakistan's commitments in connection with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, a top government source said that the Pakistan government has decided to launch a crackdown on militants outfits—including Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, in order to de-escalate tensions with India. The official said the action against JeM was "expected any time soon".
Dawn newspaper also reported on Monday that "a decisive crackdown on extremist and militant organisations in the country looks imminent".
The new law is expected to help Pakistan government to fulfill its obligations towards the UNSC by expediting seizure of properties of banned groups and individuals.
The US last month asked Pakistan to "freeze without delay" the funds and other financial assets of the UNSC-designated terrorist networks and their leaders.