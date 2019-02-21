Pak prisoner's killing: Mirwaiz seeks shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to Kashmiri jails

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
After killing of a Pakistani prisoner in jaipur jail in Rajasthan, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday sought the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to Kashmiri jails from other states of India, saying that the families of prisoners locked up in "Indian jails" are worried about their safety.
Taking to Twitter Mirwaiz wrote, "After the condemnable killing of Pakistani prisoner by his inmates in #JaipurJail, Kashmiri inmates in jails across India are unsafe, their families are worried and demand their immediate shifting to Kashmir jails. Authorities should pay heed & do the needful to ensure their safety."