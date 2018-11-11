Pak police arrests 3 suspects in Maulana Samiul Haq’s assassination case

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Pakistan police has arrested three suspects in connection with the assassination of top cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, who was also known as the 'godfather of Taliban', according to a media report.
Haq, the 82-year-old cleric was stabbed to death on November 2 by unidentified attackers at his residence in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
Police have arrested three suspects involved in the murder of the chief of the hardline political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S). The suspects have been shifted to a safe cell under strict security and are being grilled, The Express Tribune reported.
The suspects were taken into custody on Saturday with the help of Haq's mobile phone data and geo-fencing of the private housing society where he was stabbed to death, the report said.
Three different teams were set up for the investigations of the murder.
The teams are working under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Operations and City Police Officer Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan.
Haq, a heart patient, was killed by unidentified attackers while he was resting in his room, his son Maulana Hamidul Haq said.
His personal guard had gone out to the market and when he came back he saw Haq lying "in a pool of blood" on the bed, Hamidul added.