PaK PM’s helicopter crosses LoC in Poonch

Army tries to shoot it down Nazim Ali Manhas
Poonch, Sep 30:
A Pakistan Army helicopter flying the Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) Prime Minister, Farooq Haider Sunday entered into this side of Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.
The low-flying helicopter entered into Gulpur sector of Poonch district and returned after Army fired at it and tried to shoot it down.
The PaK PM was in the area to attend the condolence meeting of one of his party activists and crossed the LoC inadvertently at 12:13 pm.
However, the helicopter, despite being fired at by the Army, landed safely at Haveli helipad.
After crossing the LoC, the helicopter entered into Gulpur sector and remained inside there for nearly two to three minutes until it was fired at.
The incident comes a day after the Indian Army celebrated the anniversary of its “surgical strikes” on PaK.
Locals spotted the white-coloured Pakistani helicopter when it was flying on this side of LoC and it started moving back only once the Army men stationed at three forward posts opened small arms fire at it.
Jammu-based Defence PRO, Lt Col Devender Anand confirmed the about the entry of Pakistani helicopter into Gulpur sector.