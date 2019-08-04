About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 04, 2019 14:25:00 | RK Web News

Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting Sunday following the recent flare-up along the Line of Control, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported Sunday.

Indian Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia Saturday said that the army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran Kupwara. He said that five to seven intruders were killed in the incident.

On Sunday the Indian army asked its counterpart to retreive the bodies of the intruders.

Meanwhile the Pakistan army has alleged that Indian forces used cluster ammunition along LoC further escalating the tension between two countries. India has however refuted the Pak allegations.


 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 04, 2019 14:25:00 | RK Web News

Pak PM summons NSC meeting after LoC flare-up: Report

              

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting Sunday following the recent flare-up along the Line of Control, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported Sunday.

Indian Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia Saturday said that the army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran Kupwara. He said that five to seven intruders were killed in the incident.

On Sunday the Indian army asked its counterpart to retreive the bodies of the intruders.

Meanwhile the Pakistan army has alleged that Indian forces used cluster ammunition along LoC further escalating the tension between two countries. India has however refuted the Pak allegations.


 

News From Rising Kashmir

;