Pak PM Abbasi summons NSC meeting today

AgenciesIslamabad
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss matters pertaining to national and regional security.
The meeting, which is to be held at PM House in Islamabad later today, would be attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and the chiefs of Armed Forces, among others, Geo TV cited anonymous sources as saying.
According to the report, the border situation would also be discussed during the meeting.
Earlier on Monday, Pakistan's NSC met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Abbasi to discuss “misleading media statement” attributed to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Top military leaders, the acting foreign minister, chiefs of the navy and air force and other top civil officials of the government attended the meeting at the Abbasi’s house.