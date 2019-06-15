Pak, PaK journalist fraternity, others pay rich tributes to legendary editor

June 15, 2019 | A H NIZAMI

Journalist fraternity across Pakistan and Pakistan administered Kashmir based journalists Friday paid rich tributes to veteran legendary senior Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary with the renewal of the pledge to continue his mission of securing and protecting the rights of expression besides the “birth rights of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.”

The founding editor of Rising Kashmir was killed by unidentified gunmen outside his office at press enclave in Srinagar, this day last year when he was leaving for his home.

Besides a seasoned journalist, writer, intelectural and analyst late Shujaat Bukhari was the leading voice for peace, justice, and rights in Jammu & Kashmir and ever-lasting Indo-Pakistan peace.

Special ceremonies were held under the auspices of press clubs and journalists organisations in various parts of PAK including the capital town of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bagh Bhimber as well as under the auspices of Islamabad-based Kashmiri journalists to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Shujaat Bukhari. Paying glorious tributes to the departed soul for his life-time vibrant services for the upholding of the voice of the people of Jammu & Kashmir for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination through determining their destiny in line with their own wishes and aspirations under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

Paying rich tributes to the departed soul at a special ceremony hosted by Kashmir Press Club Mirpur with its President Sajaad Jaraal, speakers including Station Director PaK Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel, senior Kashmiri journalist Altaf Hamid Rao, Member Governing Body AJK Press Foundation Arshad Mahmood Butt, Secretary General Ch. Pervez Shehzad, Sajaat Qayyum Khanpuri, Zaffar Mughal, Zahoor Rasheed, Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Div. Director Information Javeid Mallick and others said that Shujaat Bukhari was a valiant voice of the media and people of entire Jammu & Kashmir state in General and the strife-torn Jammu & Kashmir in particular.

Central Press Club Muzaffarabad paid tributes to senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari on his first death anniversary.