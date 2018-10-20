Pak never exercised good neighbourly behaviour: Rajnath

‘Militants infiltrating are coming from Pakistan only’
‘Militants infiltrating are coming from Pakistan only’
Press Trust of IndiaBikaner (Rajasthan), Oct 19
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said Pakistan never exercised good neighbourly behaviour.
He celebrated Dussehra with BSF men and performed 'shastra puja' in the forward post along the highly sensitive Indo-Pak border.
This was for the first time that a senior Union minister conducted the 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami along India's border with Pakistan.
The home minister, who arrived at the frontier headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) here last evening, celebrated Dussehra festival with the BSF men.
Addressing the BSF men, the home minister praised the multi-dimensional role of the BSF in guarding the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders, maintaining law and order in internal disturbances and tackling the Left Wing Extremism.
Referring to regular firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, “Pakistan, despite being a neighbour, never exercised good neighbourly behaviour and instead sponsoring terrorism.”
He said militants infiltrating into Indian territory are coming from Pakistan only.
“There is proper coordination among our Army, police and paramilitary forces to fight against them,” Singh said.
The home minister said that recently launched 'smart fence' pilot project, which entails deploying laser-activated fences and technology-enabled barriers to plug vulnerable gaps along borders, will help the border guarding forces in maintaining peace in forward areas.
The project was launched along Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir while it will be implemented along the Indo-Bangla border in Dhubri, Assam, next month, Singh said.
Later, the home minister reviewed the situation on the border and assessed the progress in various infrastructure projects.
The 3,323-km-long Indo-Pak border is considered to be highly sensitive.
Even though the border in Rajasthan is peaceful, the border guarding forces of the two countries often engaged in massive firing in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to loss of human lives and properties.