Pak militant killed in Boniyar affiliated with JeM: Police

Police on Saturday said that a militant, who was killed in a gunfight with the government forces at Boniyar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, was a foreigner believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Police spokesman said that a cordon and search operation was launched at Bujthalan Boniyar area in District Baramulla forces following a credible inpuit about the presence of militants.

"During searches, militants fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said adding that in the ensuing gunfight, a militant was killed and the body was retrieved.

"From the incriminating material recovered from the site of encounter, the killed militant has been identified as foreigner from Pakistan and is believed to be affiliated with JeM."

Police said incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated in the matter, the spokesman said.