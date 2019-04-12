Pak launches guidelines to implement UNSC 1267 Sanctions in country

April 12, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan on Friday launched guidelines for implementing the UNSC 1267 Sanctions targeting UN-proscribed individuals and entities in the country.



The guidelines will help meet international obligations against people and groups targeted by the UN, the Foreign Office (FO) said.



Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said Pakistan had to be mindful of fulfilling its international legal obligations, including the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Sanctions.



She expressed hope that the guidelines would assist all stakeholders in better discharging their responsibilities for the effective implementation of the UN Sanctions.



The guidelines were prepared by the National Committee for overseeing implementation of Sanctions against individuals and entities designated by the UN Security Council 1267 Al Qaida/Da'esh Sanctions regime and Security Council 1988 (Taliban Sanctions regime), the FO said.



The guidelines have been formulated in consultation with stakeholders and in compliance with international standards especially the requirements of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).