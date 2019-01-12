Pak IWC delegation likely to inspect Chenab basin in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An official delegation of Pakistan Indus Waters Commission is likely to visit India for the inspection of projects on the Chenab basin under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.
The delegation led by Pakistan Waters Commissioner to Jammu and Kashmir will visit the Chenab basin between January 27 and February 1, 2019.
“Pakistan and India have been into Indus Water Treaty dispute for ages. Due to our continued efforts, there's a major breakthrough that India has finallay agreed to our request for inspection of Indian projects in Chenab Basin,” Pakistan Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda said on Twitter.
The Pak Federal Minister has directed his team to visit and carry out inspection of projects from 27th Jan-1 Feb.
“It’s indeed a feather in Ministry for water resources’ cap. We welcome this gesture from India and we expect the same spirit for resolution of other outstanding issues,” Vawda wrote.
Earlier, Pakistan had benn requesting for inspection of Kishenganga project on River Jhelum.
Both the Commissioners of Pakistan and Indian for Indus Waters Commission are mandated to undertake a general tour of inspection of the Rivers for ascertaining the facts connected with various developments and works on the Rivers on both sides once in every five years.
(Representational picture)