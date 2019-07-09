Pak invites Indian media to attend 2nd meeting on Kartarpur corridor

July 09, 2019 | Agencies

The stage is set for next round of talks between India and Pakistan on finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues on July 14 at Wagah.

Pakistan has welcomed Indian media to attend the meeting at Wagah saying journalists can apply for visas.

"Pakistan welcomes Indian media for the Kartarpur Corridor meeting at Wagah on 14 July. Visas can be applied at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Monday late evening.

On July 2, Pakistan conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on July 14.

The confirmation of date came after India had suggested that talks could be held between July 11 and July 14.

Displaying commitment for the Kartarpur corridor, India on June 29 offered fresh dates for talks seeking to break the deadlock. The first round of parleys were held on March 14 on the Indian side of Attari-Wagah border.

The second round of talks originally scheduled to be held on April 2 was deferred by New Delhi after Pakistan government had appointed pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla in a panel associated with the Kartarpur corridor.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims.