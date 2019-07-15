Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

July 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead on Monday by BSF when he crossed into Indian territory in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

Reports said that the intruder crossed the fence in the area following which BSF troops opened fire and killed him on the spot.

SHO Ramgarh said that at around 0300 hours, a 60-year-old Pakistani intruder was shot dead by 62 Bn BSF near Border Out Post (BOP) S M Pur falling in the Ramgarh sector.

The body was recovered and further investigations taken up in this regard. (GNS)