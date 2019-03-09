Pak intruder held in Samba: BSF

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Pakistani intruder was on Friday arrested along the international border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

The intruder was apprehended by BSF troops in Ramgarh sector, an official of the border guarding force said.

He said alert BSF personnel noticed the person and caught him soon after he sneaked into this side from Pakistan.

He was arrested and is being interrogated, the official said without giving further details. PTI





