About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

Pak indicates F-16s might have been used to hit Indian aircraft

Pakistan on Monday for the first time indicated that F-16s might have been used to hit Indian fighter jets during the aerial combat on February 27 and said Islamabad retains the right to use "anything and everything" in its self defence.
Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor issued a statement with reference to what he said "repeated Indian claims" about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 by India and use of F-16 in the air battle on February 27.
"As regard Pakistan Air Force (PAF) action for strikes across Line of Control, it was done by JF-17 from within Pakistan airspace," he said.
Later, when two Indian jets crossed the Line of Control, they were shot down by the PAF, he claimed.
"Whether it was F-16 or JF-17 which shot down 2 Indian aircraft is immaterial," he said.
He further said: "Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Airforce shot down two Indian jets in self defence."
Ghafoor said that Pakistan had right to use anything for its defence.
"India can assume any type of their choice even F-16. Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence," he said.
He also rejected that any F-16 was destroyed by Indian Air Force in the dogfight.
"The event of February 27 is part of history now. No Pakistani F-16 was hit by Indian Airforce," he said.
Last month, Ghafoor said that only JF-17 was used against India on February 27.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.
Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.
The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India later.
India has raised objection over the use of F-16s by Pakistan during the aerial raid on February 27 and cited purchasing agreement between Washington and Islamabad.
As part of the purchasing agreement, the US had reportedly barred Pakistan from using the F-16s against any third country and it was only allowed to operate the fighter in self defence and for anti-terror missions.
India has also given proof to America about the use of US-manufactured F-16 jets and AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile by Pakistan during its aerial raid.
The IAF on February 28 displayed parts of an AMRAAM missile as evidence to "conclusively" prove that Pakistan deployed F-16s during the aerial raid targeting Indian military installations in Kashmir. It said Pakistan does not have any other fighters capable of firing an AMRAAM missile.

 

 

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Apr 01 | Agencies
KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Apr 01 | Umar Raina
BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
I-T dept attaches Geelani

I-T dept attaches Geelani's Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
24 dead in China forest fire

24 dead in China forest fire

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Apr 01 | Agencies
India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Apr 01 | Agencies
Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

Pak indicates F-16s might have been used to hit Indian aircraft

              

Pakistan on Monday for the first time indicated that F-16s might have been used to hit Indian fighter jets during the aerial combat on February 27 and said Islamabad retains the right to use "anything and everything" in its self defence.
Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor issued a statement with reference to what he said "repeated Indian claims" about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 by India and use of F-16 in the air battle on February 27.
"As regard Pakistan Air Force (PAF) action for strikes across Line of Control, it was done by JF-17 from within Pakistan airspace," he said.
Later, when two Indian jets crossed the Line of Control, they were shot down by the PAF, he claimed.
"Whether it was F-16 or JF-17 which shot down 2 Indian aircraft is immaterial," he said.
He further said: "Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Airforce shot down two Indian jets in self defence."
Ghafoor said that Pakistan had right to use anything for its defence.
"India can assume any type of their choice even F-16. Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence," he said.
He also rejected that any F-16 was destroyed by Indian Air Force in the dogfight.
"The event of February 27 is part of history now. No Pakistani F-16 was hit by Indian Airforce," he said.
Last month, Ghafoor said that only JF-17 was used against India on February 27.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.
Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.
The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India later.
India has raised objection over the use of F-16s by Pakistan during the aerial raid on February 27 and cited purchasing agreement between Washington and Islamabad.
As part of the purchasing agreement, the US had reportedly barred Pakistan from using the F-16s against any third country and it was only allowed to operate the fighter in self defence and for anti-terror missions.
India has also given proof to America about the use of US-manufactured F-16 jets and AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile by Pakistan during its aerial raid.
The IAF on February 28 displayed parts of an AMRAAM missile as evidence to "conclusively" prove that Pakistan deployed F-16s during the aerial raid targeting Indian military installations in Kashmir. It said Pakistan does not have any other fighters capable of firing an AMRAAM missile.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;