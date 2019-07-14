About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 14, 2019 | PTI

Pak, India agree on '80 per cent and beyond' on Kartarpur draft agreement: Faisal

Pakistan and India agreed "80 per cent and beyond" on the draft agreement and operationalisation of the landmark Kartarpur corridor, a senior Pakistani official said Sunday after a marathon meeting between the officials of the two countries in Wagah.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Briefing the media at Wagah after about four hours long second round of talks Sunday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, who was leading the 13-member Pakistani delegation, said there has been positive progress in the corridor talks.

"There are positive developments... Both countries have agreed 80 per cent and beyond regarding the Kartarpur corridor agreement," he said, adding that the two sides would resolve the remaining 20 per cent issues in the next meeting.

When asked about the joint statement, Faisal said: "Until we agree on the final draft, we cannot share. On unresolved issues, we think we will have to have another sitting."

Replying to a question about how many Indian Sikhs will be issued permit at the opening of the corridor in November, he said: "It may be 5,000 or 8,000...I cannot give the exact number. This has to be decided yet."

Faisal, who is also the Director General of South Asia and SAARC, further said that Pakistan has planted a sapling of peace.

Latest News

Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Body recovered under suspicious circumstances in Shopian

Jul 14 | Agencies
Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Two injured in mysterious blast in Kulgam

Jul 14 | Shafat Hussain
Intl arbitration court imposes USD 5.97 bn penalty on Pak

Intl arbitration court imposes USD 5.97 bn penalty on Pak

Jul 14 | PTI
12 booked for assaulting Imam, forcing

12 booked for assaulting Imam, forcing' him to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

Jul 14 | PTI
Pak, India agree on

Pak, India agree on '80 per cent and beyond' on Kartarpur draft agreem ...

Jul 14 | PTI
Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Major 7.3 quake hits off eastern Indonesia: USGS

Jul 14 | PTI/AFP
Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

Significant drop in stone pelting incidents: Officials

Jul 14 | PTI

'Cong free bharat' is just an excuse for disempowering other political ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: P ...

Reconciliation, not development packages will resolve Kashmir issue: P ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak removes 'controversial' members from Sikh comm ...

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignatio ...

Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignatio ...

Jul 14 | Agencies
RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

RBI to come out with mobile app for currency notes identification

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Life returns to normal in Srinagar

Life returns to normal in Srinagar's downtown area

Jul 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Flood situation worsens as new areas inundated in Assam

Jul 14 | RK Web News
Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed fifth advisor to Govern ...

Former IPS officer Farooq Ahmad Khan appointed fifth advisor to Govern ...

Jul 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

Jul 14 | PTI/AP
Train service resumes in Kashmir

Train service resumes in Kashmir

Jul 14 | Agencies
India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

India-Pak talks on Kartarpur Corridor at Wagah today

Jul 14 | Agencies
Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Jul 14 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 14, 2019 | PTI

Pak, India agree on '80 per cent and beyond' on Kartarpur draft agreement: Faisal

              

Pakistan and India agreed "80 per cent and beyond" on the draft agreement and operationalisation of the landmark Kartarpur corridor, a senior Pakistani official said Sunday after a marathon meeting between the officials of the two countries in Wagah.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Briefing the media at Wagah after about four hours long second round of talks Sunday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal, who was leading the 13-member Pakistani delegation, said there has been positive progress in the corridor talks.

"There are positive developments... Both countries have agreed 80 per cent and beyond regarding the Kartarpur corridor agreement," he said, adding that the two sides would resolve the remaining 20 per cent issues in the next meeting.

When asked about the joint statement, Faisal said: "Until we agree on the final draft, we cannot share. On unresolved issues, we think we will have to have another sitting."

Replying to a question about how many Indian Sikhs will be issued permit at the opening of the corridor in November, he said: "It may be 5,000 or 8,000...I cannot give the exact number. This has to be decided yet."

Faisal, who is also the Director General of South Asia and SAARC, further said that Pakistan has planted a sapling of peace.

News From Rising Kashmir

;