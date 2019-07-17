Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

July 17, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan will allot 42 acres of land for the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, up 14 times, Punjab governor has announced while indicating that 80 per cent of the work on the landmark Kartarpur Corridor has been completed, according to a media report.



The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.



Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday announced increasing the land allotted for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur from three acres to 42 acres and further said that any kind of construction will not be done on the land, which remained under cultivation of Guru Nanak, The News reported.



"We want to convey this message to the Sikh brethren living all over the world that there will be no cut in land for Gurdawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and Guru Nanak, rather 42 acres land has been allocated for Gurdawara Darbar Sahib and 62 acres for cultivation," Sarwar said during his visit to the corridor to review the pace of work on the project.



"In this way, total land for Gurdawara Darbar Sahib will be 104 acres," he said.