Pak hopes India will reconvene meeting on Kartarpur: Report

April 19, 2019 | RK Web News

Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday expressed hope that India would agree to reconvene a meeting of the two countries on Kartarpur corridor agreement so that an accord could be finalised at the earliest, Pak newspaper Dawn reported on Friday.

FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal had said at the weekly media briefing "We are keen to hold the meeting to finalise the draft agreement at the earliest … We hope India will agree to hold a meeting, at the earliest.”

The report also stated that India had forced the postponement of the last meeting on Kartarpur agreement scheduled for April 2 at Wagah by refusing to attend the second round of talks on the pretext of its reservations over the appointment of `controversial’ figures in Kartarpur committee by Pakistan and differences on logistical elements of the agreement.