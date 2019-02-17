Pak has no official info about India withdrawing MFN status: top trade official

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
India has not informed Pakistan that it was withdrawing the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to it, a senior Pakistani official said Sunday, after New Delhi took strong economic action against Islamabad following the Pulwama suicide attack.
India on Friday announced the withdrawal of the MFN status for Pakistan, following the deadly attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan with immediate effect on Saturday.
Two days after India made the announcement, Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said New Delhi has not informed Islamabad about withdrawing Pakistan's MFN status, Geo News reported.
Dawood said, "We are looking into the withdrawal of the MFN status by India. We can speak to India about this issue".
He further said Pakistan can raise this issue at different forums including the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as both countries are members of the global trade body.
India granted the MFN status to Pakistan way back in 1996, but Islamabad has not reciprocated.
Under the MFN pact, a WTO member country is obliged to treat the other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies.
"India has withdrawn the MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200 per cent with immediate effect," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet on Saturday.