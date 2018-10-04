Pak government to settle GB constitutional status: Raja Jalal Hussain

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Pak media on Thrusday reported that the PTI-led government was seriously considering settlement of the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan.
A report published in popular Pak daily Dawn read “Newly-elected Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was seriously considering settlement of the constitutional status of GB.”
“The governor said that giving GB the provincial status provisionally was part of the PTI manifesto during the GBLA elections in 2015. He said that he was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday to discuss the constitutional status of the region,” reported Dawn.
