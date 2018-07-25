Pak General Elections: US encourages Pakistan to vote

AgenciesIslamabad
The United States has offered its support and encouraged the people of Pakistan to “exercise their democratic right” to cast their votes in a peaceful manner, a spokesperson for the Department of State said.
Polling has begun in Pakistan at 8 a.m. (local time) and will conclude at 6 p.m.
The United States is monitoring the situation in Pakistan, the spokesperson further said, adding that they support “free and fair elections throughout the world,” reports Geo News.
Meanwhile, public holiday has been declared across Pakistan, which has nearly 106 million voters.
Earlier, Pakistan British high commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, said it is “a big day for Pakistan”.
“Tomorrow is a big day for Pakistan. Best wishes to the millions of Pakistani men and women who will be exercising their democratic right - casting their vote to shape the prosperous and secure future this country deserves,” he tweeted.