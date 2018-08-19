Pak forces violate ceasefire in Uri: Police

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) said that Pakistani forces violated ceasefire by firing several mortar shells in Uri sector of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening.
A top police official from Baramulla said that several mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces into Thajal-Churanda area of Uri damaging a washroom of a local resident.
“One shell hit the washroom belonging to Mohammad Hussain son of Noor Mohammad, a resident of Thajal Uri,causing some damage to it,” the police official said.
No loss of life was reported in the incident, he said.
Army officials couldn't be contacted for a response.