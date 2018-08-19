About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pak forces violate ceasefire in Uri: Police

Published at August 19, 2018 01:08 AM


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla:

 Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) said that Pakistani forces violated ceasefire by firing several mortar shells in Uri sector of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening.

A top police official from Baramulla said that several mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces into Thajal-Churanda area of Uri damaging a washroom of a local resident.
“One shell hit the washroom belonging to Mohammad Hussain son of Noor Mohammad, a resident of Thajal Uri,causing some damage to it,” the police official said.
No loss of life was reported in the incident, he said.
Army officials couldn't be contacted for a response.

 

