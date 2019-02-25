About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 25, 2019 03:01 PM 0Comment(s)1275views


Pak FO postpones Qureshi’s Japan visit due to ‘sensitive’ regional situation: Report

Srinagar

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s trip to Japan has been postponed following the ‘sensitive’ regional situation, Pak newspaper Dawn reported on Monday.

Pak Foreign Office on Monday had announced postponing the visit due to “sensitive situation” in the wake of deadly Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed.    

“As Delhi ratcheted up regional tensions in the days following the attack, Qureshi cancelled his scheduled Feb 24 trip ─ on official invitation ─ to Japan,” the report reads.

