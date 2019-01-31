Pak FM was unhappy at India’s cold response: Mirwaiz

Lone renames his PC faction as JKPIM
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 30:
Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed displeasure at India’s “negative and cold” response to Pakistan’s overtures for dialogue and resolution of Kashmir issue.
Addressing a news conference, the Mirwaiz, while talking about his telephonic conversation with Mahmood on Tuesday, said Qureshi expressed his dismay that despite their full efforts to start dialogue with Government of India (GoI), they received a cold shoulder from their counterparts.
“The Pakistan FM told me that Pakistan government tried their best to make their relationship with India better, tried to start a composite dialogue and move forward on all issues including Kashmir,” the Mirwaiz said. “But the response of India was very disappointing”.
Qureshi on Tuesday telephoned Mirwaiz and discussed with him Islamabad's efforts to highlight Kashmir issue.
Mirwaiz said Islamabad had realised that only after the parliamentary polls in India there was a chance of any dialogue between the two countries.
He said the pro-freedom leadership always wants good relations between the two countries.
“It is in the interest of Kashmiri people that India and Pakistan come close, unless they do so Kashmir issue can’t be solved,” the Mirwaiz said. “If there is any effort between the two countries to make their relationship better, Kashmiri leadership including people will always welcome it.”
The Mirwaiz said the Hurriyat leaders want Kashmir to be a bridge between New Delhi and Islamabad.
He said Pakistan FM’s call should not irk GoI as Islamabad was a party to Kashmir dispute.
“What are they objecting to? Why Pakistan is highlighting the daily miseries of Kashmiris whose every right including the right to live is subject to the whims of an ordinary trooper on ground who can shoot at will under legal cover and get away with it ,or worse be rewarded for it,” the Mirwaiz said. “Should the world not know of it? If India cares so much about its image, let them walk their talk of being a democracy and resolve the dispute democratically through talks and hold the promised referendum.”
He said on one hand, GoI talks about Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat, and Jhamoriyat but on the ground, “they have unleashed worst-ever policy of repression under the garb of CASO wherein everyday our youth are being killed mercilessly”.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Bilal Lone, brother of former minister Sajad Lone in the BJP-PDP government renamed his faction of People's Conference as ‘Jammu and Kashmir People's Independent Movement’.
On the occasion, Lone said his priority was to carry forward the mission of his father ‘Shaheed-e-Hurriyat’ Abdul Gani Lone that he pursued till his ‘martyrdom’.
Lone said the previous name of his party - Peoples Conference - had resulted in confusion among the rank and file of the party.
“After consultations with my party workers, we zeroed in on the name J&K Peoples Independent Movement,” he said. “The party under its new name will strengthen the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the hands of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on all fronts.”
PC became a constituent of the Hurriyat Conference when the amalgam was formed in 1993.
Lone also held its maiden delegates’ session at the Hurriyat’s party headquarters at Rajbagh.