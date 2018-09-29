Pak FM, UN chief discuss Kashmir issue

AgenciesNew York
Pak foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi met United Nation (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed regional conflicts and Kashmir issue, media reports said on Saturday.
During the meeting, Qureshi said that “A peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue should reflect locals’ wishes as well as be in line with the statues of the United Nations.”
Highlighting the plight of people of Kashmir, Pak foreign minister discussed the human rights violation by forces in Kashmir with Guterres and expressed serious concerns regarding the matter.
“UN and secretary general should play an important role in the resolution of the conflict,” media reports quoted Qureshi as having urged.
He also discussed the first-ever report on Kashmir by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that had called for a global investigation into several violations.
“The general secretary should tell India to end jingoistic and aggressive narrative on the issue,” Qureshi said, adding as a privileged partner of UN, Pakistan is ready to play its role in the international body and reiterated Islamabad’s desire for lasting peace with New Delhi.