Pak FM Qureshi in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday embarked on a visit to Germany to attend an international security conference in Munich where leaders and defence experts from across the world will discuss security issues.
Speaking to reporters prior to his departure, Qureshi said he will present Pakistan's point of view on different issues of regional peace and security in the conference from February 15-17, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The meeting will be attended by defence and foreign ministers and security experts from across the world.
The foreign minister said he will also hold meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his counterparts from Russia, Germany, Uzbekistan and Canada.
He said Pakistan's role in Afghanistan peace process is being globally "appreciated" and he will present the country's stance on the war-torn nation in the conference.
He said Pakistan has always supported peace efforts to bring stability to Afghanistan.
Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process is being globally appreciated. We will use this opportunity to present our stance and hear the views of all parties, he said.
Qureshi is also expected to meet key US congressmen and members of the US Senate. The foreign minister said Pakistan-US relations have reached an important stage and it is his effort to reset the relations with the US.