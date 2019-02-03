Pak FM Qureshi dials Hurriyat chief Geelani, discuss human rights situation in Kashmir: Report

RK Online DeskSrinagar
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday spoke to Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and discussed human rights situation in Kashmir, a media report said on Sunday.
Qureshi and Geelani had an “in-depth discussion” on the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the “gross human rights violations” in Kashmir, Sunday Express reported.
The conversation comes four days after Qureshi spoke to All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
While there was no official response to the phone conversation, India had warned Pakistan of “implications” if they did not desist from such actions, the report said.
The telephonic conversations between Qureshi and Geelani are unusual, and New Delhi had earlier summoned Pakistan’s envoy over what it called “direct interference” in India’s internal affairs, the news report said.