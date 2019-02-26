Pak expresses reservation about OIC's invitation to India

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday that he has spoken to his UAE counterpart and "expressed reservations" about invitation to India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to attend the OIC meeting scheduled later this week.
In a strategically significant development, India has been invited to the inaugural plenary of the foreign ministers' conclave of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a powerful grouping of Muslim majority nations, in Abu Dhabi from March 1 to 2. Swaraj will attend the meeting as the 'guest of honour'.
Addressing a press conference here after a special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) after India claimed air strikes inside Pakistan early Tuesday, Qureshi said the situation has changed now.
"Aggression has been done against a founding member of the OIC," he said, referring to the strikes.