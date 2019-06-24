Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

June 24, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan's former foreign minister Abdul Sattar has died, Foreign Office announced on Sunday.

He was 88. Sattar, a career diplomat, served as foreign minister under then president and military dictator Pervez Musharraf from 1999 to 2002.

He was with Musharraf during the historic Agra summit between Musharraf and then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that former Foreign Minister Abdul Sattar has passed away," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Sattar was career diplomat who rose to become the foreign secretary and served in that capacity from 1986 to 1988.

The FO said that he was an illustrious diplomat and an accomplished author. Sattar was also a writer and authored a book of foreign policy of Pakistan.