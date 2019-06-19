Pak duty-bound to share intelligence inputs about attacks with GoI: Guv Malik

June 19, 2019 | Agencies

Asserting that his administration has disrupted militant infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan is duty-bound to share intelligence inputs about militant attacks with the Government of India.

However, in an apparent jibe, the Governor said "it needs to be seen how many attacks Pakistan is be able to stop on its own soil."

"Pakistan is duty-bound to share intelligence inputs with us. But it also needs to be seen how many attacks are they (Pakistan) able to stop on its own soil,' Malik said at a police function in SKICC, Srinagar on Wednesday.