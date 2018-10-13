Pak determined to play vibrant role for SCO cooperation: Qureshi

AgenciesDushanbe, Oct 12:
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said that Pakistan is determined to play a vibrant role for mutual cooperation among the SCO member states.
The top Pakistani diplomat, while addressing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of government meeting in Dushanbe said that peace is inevitable for the promotion of global trade and development.
He emphasised on increased mutual cooperation among SCO nations to achieve the cherished goals of peace, progress and prosperity, Radio Pakistan reported.
Qureshi also met Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and exchanged views on regional and international issues earlier today.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of 17th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, in the Tajik capital.
Pakistan was one of the first countries which recognised Tajikistan after its independence, Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said on Twitter.
On Thursday, Foreign Minister Qureshi met Tajik Premier Kokhir Rasulzoda and discussed ways to strengthen and enhance cooperation in the area of trade and investments.
Pakistan, along with India, became a full SCO member in June 2017. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.