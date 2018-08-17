About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pak delegation to attend Vajpayee's funeral

Published at August 17, 2018 01:11 PM 0Comment(s)612views


Agencies

New Delhi

In an important development, Pakistan has decided to send it’s delegation to India to pay last respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.  


Media reports suggest that the delegation has been issued Visa at Islamabad. The delegation would be led by a minister and would arrive in New Delhi around 12.30 afternoon. 


The Pak delegation as per media reports would travel to BJP headquarters in New Delhi to pay respects to Vajpayee.


Meanwhile barring Maldives, all SAARC countries have confirmed their participation in the funeral of the former Indian Prime Minister. 

