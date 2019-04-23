Pak criticises JKLF chief’s arrest

April 23, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

Pakistan Monday criticised India for arresting and confining separatist leader Yasin Malik in connection with a case related to the funding of terror and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested JKLF chief Malik on April 10 after a special NIA court in Jammu gave the go ahead for his custodial interrogation by the probe agency.

Malik, who was shifted to Tihar jail under police protection, was earlier arrested by J&K police in in February and shifted to Jammu's Kot Balwal jail after being booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The JKLF has been banned by Government of India (GoI) last month.

