May 23, 2019 | Agencies

Pak conducts training launch of Shaheen-II

akistan Army conducted the training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Thursday.

Shaheen-II is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometres.

According to ISPR, Shaheen-II meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards the maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region.

;