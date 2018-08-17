Pak condoles demise

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Agencies

Islamabad, Aug 16:

The Pakistan government Thursday condoled the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“We have learnt with sadness the passing away of former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital in New Delhi,” Pakistan foreign office spokesman said.
He said Vajpayee was a renowned statesman, who contributed to bringing a change in Indo-Pak relations and remained key supporter of SAARC & regional cooperation for development.
“Pakistan government and people extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and to government and people of India,” he added.

 

