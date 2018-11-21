Pak condemns Hurriyat leader’s killing

OIC chief reiterates support to Kashmir movement
AgenciesIslamabad/Jeddah, Nov 21:
Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday strongly condemned the assassination of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Hafizullah Mir in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal condemned the killing of Hafizullah.
He also condemned the "continuing Indian atrocities in the Kashmir including the killing of three Kashmiris and injuries to eight others, including three girls, yesterday.
Meanwhile, Secretary General, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reiterated his full support to the Kashmir struggle while inaugurating an event organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah, a media report said.
Pakistan Consulate Jeddah organized a seminar and photo exhibition on Kashmir at the OIC Secretariat on Monday, reported Saudi Gazette.
While presiding over the event, Dr. Yousaf Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary General, reiterated OIC’s full support to the people of Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for the fundamental right to self-determination, said the report.
The ceremony and the symposium that followed took place in the presence of Pakistan’s Consul General Shahryar Akbar Khan, along with the Member States’ permanent representatives to the OIC and diplomatic corps, OIC said on its website.
The Secretary General pledged that the OIC would continue to advocate the Kashmiri issue at every international forum."
"The OIC is closely following the developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Al-Othaimeen said and stressed that OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) is monitoring the gross violations of human rights in Kashmir.
The OIC chief said that lasting peace in south-east Asia can only be achieved through a just and lasting settlement of the Kashmir dispute based on UN resolutions.
This was the second consecutive year that the secretary general of OIC has presided over the seminar, reported Saudi Gazette.