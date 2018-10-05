Pak asks India to share data of J&K’s Kishanganga dam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Pakistan has asked India to immediately share the data showing inflow and discharge of water at the Kishanganga hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said on Friday.
In August in a meeting between Indus water commissioners of India and Pakistan at Lahore, the two countries agreed to the inspection of the 330MW hydroelectric project. Pak has now sought dates for the inspection.
"We recently asked Indian authorities for Indus waters in writing to give us dates for inspection of the Kishanganga dam as soon as possible," Pakistan's Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah told Dawn news on Thursday.
Besides Kishanganga, India had also agreed to let Pakistani experts inspect sites of two hydropower projects - 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnal at Chenab basin - by the end of September. But the inspections were postponed.