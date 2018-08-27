About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pak Army’s chopper ‘violates’ air space in Mendhar

Published at August 27, 2018 12:14 AM 0Comment(s)372views


Nazim Ali Manhas

Mendhar, Aug 26:

 A Pakistani Air Force’s chopper on Sunday violated air space when it allegedly entered in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.
Even as defense spokesperson has denied any air space violation, sources told Rising Kashmir that the Pakistani Army’s chopper crossed the Line of Control and entered into Mendhar and then returned back to Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) from Poonch.
“The chopper entered around 5:30 PM from Mendhar and remained inside for nearly two to three minutes. It was also spotted by the locals,” said the sources.
The Defense PRO Jammu has clarified that the chopper of Pak Army remained in their own jurisdiction and did not cross LoC but his claim is contested by the locals, who spotted the chopper inside Mendhar and then in Poonch.

