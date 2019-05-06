Pak army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch, 2 civilians injured

May 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan army resorted to heavy mortar shelling and small arms firing targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, resulting in injuries to two civilians, officials said.



Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district, they said.



Two civilians -- Maqsood Ahmed and Ashiq Hussain -- were injured in the shelling, officials said.



On Sunday, a colonel-rank officer was injured in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Pakistani shelling, while a 25-year-old porter suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him in Keri sector of Rajouri district, they said.





