About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pakistan's military has rejected India's claim that it used US-made F-16 fighters jets against India in retaliation to its pre-emptive strikes in Balakot, saying that JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft developed jointly with China were used in the operation.

Referring to the aerial dogfight with the Indian Air Force after the February 14 Pulwama  attack claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Indian jets violated the Pakistani airspace on February 26, dropping payloads without inflicting any casualties or damage to infrastructure.

A day after Pakistan's attempt to retaliate the Indian Air Force's air strikes in Balakot, the Indian armed forces displayed parts of an AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) fired by an F-16, which fell in Indian side.

New Delhi had also underlined that electronic signatures captured by Indian radars had established the use of F-16 for the offensive.

The US State Department announced that it was seeking more information from Pakistan on the potential use of American-made F-16 jets against India in violation of the end-user agreement.

"The aircraft which engaged those targets and fought them were JF-17. As regard to how to use F-16, in what context [they] were used or not because at that point of time our entire Air Force was airborne now it remains between Pakistan and the US to see how the MoUs regarding the use of F-16 have been adhered to or otherwise," Ghafoor told Russian news agency Sputnik International.

He noted that Islamabad was discussing the use of its JF-17 with the United States citing "friendly relations" with Washington, stressing, however, that the country would use whatever it deemed necessary if it came to "legitimate self-defence."

He said Pakistan only wanted to tell India that it has the capability to hit back.

He said Pakistan has the footage of the operation. Ghafoor said that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is a deterrence tool to prevent wars in the region.

"Pakistan holds the position that this capability eliminates the possibility of conventional war. No sane country having this capability would talk about using it," Radio Pakistan quoted Ghafoor as saying in an interview with the Russian News agency

He said the Pakistan would take steps towards non-proliferation of nuclear arms but only if India does the same.

Ghafoor said Pakistan would welcome every effort, including that of Russia, which can bring peace in the region.

On military cooperation with Russia, Ghafoor said Pakistan is negotiating defence industry cooperation with Moscow in the areas of aviation, air defence systems and anti-tank missiles.

Pakistan's defence ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies
Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies
Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK

Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Mar 25 | Javid Sofi
Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed

Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed's body arrives h ...

Mar 25 | AP/Press Trust of India
Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity 'triple talaq' o ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

Mar 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

Mar 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

              

Pakistan's military has rejected India's claim that it used US-made F-16 fighters jets against India in retaliation to its pre-emptive strikes in Balakot, saying that JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft developed jointly with China were used in the operation.

Referring to the aerial dogfight with the Indian Air Force after the February 14 Pulwama  attack claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Indian jets violated the Pakistani airspace on February 26, dropping payloads without inflicting any casualties or damage to infrastructure.

A day after Pakistan's attempt to retaliate the Indian Air Force's air strikes in Balakot, the Indian armed forces displayed parts of an AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) fired by an F-16, which fell in Indian side.

New Delhi had also underlined that electronic signatures captured by Indian radars had established the use of F-16 for the offensive.

The US State Department announced that it was seeking more information from Pakistan on the potential use of American-made F-16 jets against India in violation of the end-user agreement.

"The aircraft which engaged those targets and fought them were JF-17. As regard to how to use F-16, in what context [they] were used or not because at that point of time our entire Air Force was airborne now it remains between Pakistan and the US to see how the MoUs regarding the use of F-16 have been adhered to or otherwise," Ghafoor told Russian news agency Sputnik International.

He noted that Islamabad was discussing the use of its JF-17 with the United States citing "friendly relations" with Washington, stressing, however, that the country would use whatever it deemed necessary if it came to "legitimate self-defence."

He said Pakistan only wanted to tell India that it has the capability to hit back.

He said Pakistan has the footage of the operation. Ghafoor said that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is a deterrence tool to prevent wars in the region.

"Pakistan holds the position that this capability eliminates the possibility of conventional war. No sane country having this capability would talk about using it," Radio Pakistan quoted Ghafoor as saying in an interview with the Russian News agency

He said the Pakistan would take steps towards non-proliferation of nuclear arms but only if India does the same.

Ghafoor said Pakistan would welcome every effort, including that of Russia, which can bring peace in the region.

On military cooperation with Russia, Ghafoor said Pakistan is negotiating defence industry cooperation with Moscow in the areas of aviation, air defence systems and anti-tank missiles.

Pakistan's defence ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

News From Rising Kashmir

;