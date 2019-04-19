Pak army says India should accept no surgical strike happened in 2016

April 19, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan Army took a jibe at India on Thursday after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj acknowledged that no civilian or soldier was killed in the Balakot attack, saying New Delhi should also take back its claim about the shooting down of a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet and the 2016 surgical strike.



The statement by army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor came hours after Swaraj said that no Pakistani soldier or civilian died in the air strike at Balakot in Pakistan in February.



"Hopefully, so will be about other false Indian claims i.e. surgical strike 2016, denial of shooting down of 2 IAF jets by PAF and claim about F16. Better late than never," Ghafoor said in a tweet.



In Ahmedabad, addressing BJP's women workers, Swaraj said that the Indian military was given a "free hand" in the operation but was clearly told that no Pakistani civilian should be killed and also there be "not even a scratch" on the Pakistani army.



"We told them (the international community) that our air strike was in self-defence...we had given a free hand to the Army but had also given two directions too - no civilian of Pakistan (Pakistan ka koi nagrik) should die. Pakistan's Army should not be touched.





