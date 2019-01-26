Pak Army ready to defend motherland against any misadventure: Gen Bajwa

AgenciesIslamabad, Jan 25:
Pakistan Army chief General QamarBajwa said on Friday that Pakistan Army was fully prepared to defend the country against any misadventure.
He made the remarks while speaking to troops near Jhelum, where he went to witness a military exercise.
“Pakistan Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region,” he was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations. “However we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure,” he said.
Gen Bajwaappreciated the operational training standards and high morale of troops.
According to the military’s media wing, the exercise was aimed at stimulating battlefield conditions to train the troops in a realistic environment.
“Fire of various weapon systems including tanks, anti-tank weapons, multiple caliber artillery guns and PAF fighter jets, were part of the exercise,” the communiqué added.
Gen Bajwaurged troops to focus on training and professional pursuits “as the strenuous training and highest standard of preparedness is the hallmark to deter any belligerence”.